Zelensky, Blinken, Austin discuss military assistance, increased sanctions policy, financial assistance to Ukraine – Office of President. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who are visiting Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the press service of the President's Office, "at the beginning of the talks, Zelensky stressed the importance of U.S. high-ranking officials visiting Kyiv at this crucial and important moment for the Ukrainian state."

"We appreciate the unprecedented assistance of the United States to Ukraine. I would like to thank President Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his personal clear position. To thank all the American people, as well as the Congress for their bicameral and bipartisan support. We see it. We feel it," Zelensky said.

The President discussed with the United States delegation the current priorities for the belligerent state – defense assistance, strengthening sanctions on Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees.

The head of state said that the $3.4 billion in defense support already provided by the United States is the largest contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The President of Ukraine said: "This assistance already helps in bringing Ukraine's defense capabilities to a qualitatively new level, which is extremely important for our defenders who are defending their homeland on the frontline."

Particular attention was paid to the sanctions policy, which should be strengthened and become a significant element of influence on the aggressor. "We understand what the next steps on this track should be. And we count on the support of our partners," Zelensky said, handing over to the American side the Action Plan to strengthen sanctions on the Russian Federation developed by the Yermak-McFaul international expert group.

Discussing ways to increase financial support for Ukraine, both to promote the economy and to further rebuild our country, the President of Ukraine stressed the importance of expanding the opportunities for Ukrainian goods to access the U.S. market.

During the meeting, the peace process and prospects for strengthening the anti-war coalition were also discussed. As Zelensky said, Ukraine sees the United States as a leader among the future guarantors of our country's security.

