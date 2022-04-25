Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber shot down in Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Another Russian plane was shot down in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

A video has been published on the Internet, in which the plane was recorded a few seconds before the crash. The record shows that it is already spinning uncontrollably.

"According to preliminary data, the Air Defense of the Air Force neutralized a two-seat Su-34 fighter-bomber. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

