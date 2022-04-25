ENG
52 306 77

Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber shot down in Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Another Russian plane was shot down in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram channelCensor.NET informs.

video has been published on the Internet, in which the plane was recorded a few seconds before the crash. The record shows that it is already spinning uncontrollably.

"According to preliminary data, the Air Defense of the Air Force neutralized a two-seat Su-34 fighter-bomber. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber shot down in Kharkiv region 01

