Occupiers fired on Gulyaipole, wounded three people and damaged houses. PHOTO
The Russian occupiers fired on Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhya region, injuring three civilians.
This was informed by Zaporizhzhya OVA, Censor.NET reports.
Today, April 26, Russian troops launched another strike on Gulyaipole.
As a result of the armed attack, the homes of civilians were damaged and three people were injured.
On the fact of shelling, investigators under the procedural guidance of the district prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 38 of the Criminal code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war", - is told in the message.
