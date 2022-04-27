ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14746 visitors online
News Photo War
7 451 10

Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops hit Avdiivka twice with phosphorous shells!

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavlo Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, first - last night in the area of the coke plant, and this morning - in the city center. As a result of these shellings, several fires broke out in the city.

"Following the second shelling, the Russians launched an air strike on Avdiivka, aiming at a high-rise building. At least one wounded person is known," the head of the region said.

In addition, according to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed an attempt to break through Russian troops in this direction.

"The Armed Forces are keeping the system, and we are carefully recording all the crimes of the Russians against peaceful Ukrainians," Kyrylenko said.

Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells 01
Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells 02
Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells 03
Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells 04
Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells 05
Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells 06

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation inflicted airstrikes on Hirsky community in Luhansk region, many destructions, at least one person was lost, - RMA

Russian Army (9110) Kyrylenko (26) shoot out (13264) Donetska region (3762) Avdiyivka (1116)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 