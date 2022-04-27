Russian troops twice fired at Avdiivka with phosphorous shells. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops hit Avdiivka twice with phosphorous shells!

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavlo Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, first - last night in the area of the coke plant, and this morning - in the city center. As a result of these shellings, several fires broke out in the city.

"Following the second shelling, the Russians launched an air strike on Avdiivka, aiming at a high-rise building. At least one wounded person is known," the head of the region said.

In addition, according to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed an attempt to break through Russian troops in this direction.

"The Armed Forces are keeping the system, and we are carefully recording all the crimes of the Russians against peaceful Ukrainians," Kyrylenko said.













