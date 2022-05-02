ENG
Russian occupants shelled Mykolaiv again this evening. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Tonight the Russian occupants shelled the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv again.

This was stated in Telegram by mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"As a result of the shelling, three metal household trailers caught fire there. After half an hour, rescuers of the Main Department of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region extinguished the fire.

There were no casualties or victims," said the head of city.

Also the Head of Regional Military Administration published a video of shelling.

Watch more: Rashists fired at housing estate of Mykolaiv from "Smerch", - OC "South". VIDEO

