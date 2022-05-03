Andriy Kit died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Defender Andriy Kit (Kit) died on May 2 while defending Ukraine from the Russian occupiers.

The Ukrainian soldier Yury Grek reported about it, transfers Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, our brother Kit, Andriy Kit, died for Ukraine.

I am sure that everyone who knew and communicated with the Kit, saw and wondered what a boundless strength and energy he has to live and love! He gave his all to help the needy!

I told him that we were twins with him because we had a similar situation with a wound, an artery, that world, the resurrection, the struggle for life, an angel, the desire for life, fully in line, God's miracle!

The Kingdom of Heaven to you Brother!

Details to help Andrew's family:

5168745112175101 Kotovenko Tetyana Volodymyrivna ", - he told.

