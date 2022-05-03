Soldiers of 79th Separate Assault Brigade repulsed enemy's attack and destroyed 2 tanks, 5 armored personnel carriers, and 2 infantry fighting vehicles. One infantry fighting vehicle is captured - Butusov. PHOTO

Yesterday, May 2, Russian troops carried out another attack on Donbas.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the soldiers of the 79th Assault Brigade repulsed the attack and destroyed 2 tanks, 5 armored personnel carriers, and 2 infantry fighting vehicles of the Russian troops marked with "O".

"One infantry fighting vehicle was captured. I photographed it as soon as she was taken to our positions," Butusov wrote.





"Today, fighting continues in the areas of the main strikes of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian paratroopers continue to repel Russian attacks. Soldiers of the 79th Brigade continue to effectively destroy the enemy," the journalist added.