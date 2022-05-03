Mykolaiv paratroopers continue to successfully destroy occupiers. PHOTOS

Mykolaiv paratroopers continue to successfully destroy enemies of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The pictures show the bodies and trophies left by the invaders. As you can see, it is quite difficult with the logistics of the" Second World Army ". In particular, the Russians wear Ukrainian boots with high berets for the military, as well as use grenade launchers, which are in service in units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We continue to destroy Ukraine's enemies!" the statement reads.

