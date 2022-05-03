ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10549 visitors online
News Photo War
30 055 26

Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned. PHOTOS

Russian troops set up positions around the Ukrainian capital while trying to capture Kyiv. The location of the occupiers was found near the settlements of Hostomel, Zdvizhivka, Ozera, Savenky, Berestyanka in Kyiv region.

What do they look like now - in the report of the Censor.NET correspondent.

Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 01
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 02
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 03
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 04
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 05
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 06
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 07
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 08
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 09
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 10
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 11
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 12
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 13
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 14
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 15
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 16
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 17
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 18
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 19
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 20
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 21
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 22
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 23

Watch more: Missile and artillery units of Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than 40 fire tasks: destroyed enemy control point and three ammunition depots - OC "South". VIDEO

Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 24
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 25
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 26
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 27
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 28
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 29
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 30
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 31

Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 32
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 33
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 34
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 35
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 36
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 37
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 38
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 39
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 40
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 41
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 42
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 43
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 44
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 45
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 46
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 47
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 48
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 49
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 50
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 51
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 52
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 53
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 54
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 55
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 56

Також дивіться: Знищена окупантами "Мрія". ФОТОрепортаж з Гостомеля


Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 57
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 58

Залишки знищеного гелікоптера російських окупантів.

Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 59
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 60
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 61
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 62
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 63
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 64
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 65
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 66
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 67
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 68
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 69

Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 70
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 71
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 72
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 73
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 74
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 75
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 76
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 77
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 78
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 79

Дивіться також на "Цензор.НЕТ": Зруйнований окупантами міст через Ірпінь. ФОТОрепортаж


Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 80
Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned 81

Photo and video - Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) Kyyivska region (656) Oleh Bohachuk (241) Hostomel (34)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 