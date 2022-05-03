Positions of Russian occupiers in area of Hostomel and Zdvizhivka near Kyiv were abandoned. PHOTOS
Russian troops set up positions around the Ukrainian capital while trying to capture Kyiv. The location of the occupiers was found near the settlements of Hostomel, Zdvizhivka, Ozera, Savenky, Berestyanka in Kyiv region.
What do they look like now - in the report of the Censor.NET correspondent.
Залишки знищеного гелікоптера російських окупантів.
Photo and video - Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET
