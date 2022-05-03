Rashists destroyed Lysychansk Anti-Tuberculosis Dispensary - Haidai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled the Lysychansk Anti-Tuberculosis Dispensary today, as a result of which the building in which the institution was located was destroyed.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.





"The super senior Belgian Heritage building, where the tuberculosis dispensary was based, burst into flames today as a result of enemy shelling.

Orcs are hunting for "strategic targets," so they targeted the medical facility.

In more than two months of war - not a single medical facility in Luhansk oblast has been saved. It also hit the yard of the Belgian hospital, which was waiting to be restored and reassigned.

The Belgian architectural ensemble in Lysychansk, after enduring two world wars, is being ruined by Russians in the 21st century. Beautiful historical buildings have become targets for uneducated Rashists. The Russians' goal is total destruction," reads the report.

See more: As result of enemy shelling, Lysychansk gymnasium, built more than 100 years ago, burned down. VIDEO&PHOTOS