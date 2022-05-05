ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8954 visitors online
News Photo War
2 620 2

Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region. PHOTO

The Russians continue massive shelling along the entire front line in the Donetsk region and launch missile strikes on cities located in the rear.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"At least one person was killed and 17 were injured in the night attack on Chasov Yar. After the rocket attack on Kramatorsk, 25 people were injured, 9 houses, a school, and civilian infrastructure were damaged," he said.

Under the fire of "Grad" - Avdiivka. There is no information about the victims, but 3 houses were damaged, and the power line was cut off.

According to Kyrylenko, periodic shelling of Marinka continues - the enemy uses incendiary cartridges. Also, single shellings were recorded in the Svitlodar direction, without casualties.

Watch more: At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 01
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 02
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 03
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 04
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 05
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 06
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 07
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 08
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 09
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 10
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 11
Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region 12

"The Russians are still trying to sow panic in Donetsk, but they have no chance," - sums up the head of the region.

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) Kramatorsk (290) shoot out (13484) Donetska region (3882) Avdiyivka (1116) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 