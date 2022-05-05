Russian troops are shelling entire front line in Donetsk region. PHOTO

The Russians continue massive shelling along the entire front line in the Donetsk region and launch missile strikes on cities located in the rear.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"At least one person was killed and 17 were injured in the night attack on Chasov Yar. After the rocket attack on Kramatorsk, 25 people were injured, 9 houses, a school, and civilian infrastructure were damaged," he said.

Under the fire of "Grad" - Avdiivka. There is no information about the victims, but 3 houses were damaged, and the power line was cut off.

According to Kyrylenko, periodic shelling of Marinka continues - the enemy uses incendiary cartridges. Also, single shellings were recorded in the Svitlodar direction, without casualties.

Watch more: At least 25 civilians were wounded in missile strikes of occupiers in Kramatorsk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

























"The Russians are still trying to sow panic in Donetsk, but they have no chance," - sums up the head of the region.