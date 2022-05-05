In Lviv, children sell toys and send money to AFU.. PHOTO

Boys aged 6 to 9 sell toys in Lviv. The children transfer the received funds to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported in Facebook by public activist Oleksandra Koval, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On Family Krushelnytskyi Street in Lviv, boys of 6 - 9 years old are collecting money for the AFU. They sell toys. They started with their own, but now the initiative has grown, and they bring them from the entire neighborhood. Today they raised over 1200 hryvnias, which parents will later send to the army.

Each of us is making a contribution to the Victory," the message reads.

Read more: Zelensky has launched global fundraising platform for Ukraine United24