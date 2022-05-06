University Professor Sandor giving a lecture to students from a trench. PHOTO

Professor Fedir Sandor of the Uzhgorod National University giving a lecture to students while sitting in a trench.

The photo was published by his friend Victor Shchadey, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In between combat duty, Professor of Uzhhorod University Fedir Sandor gives a lecture on "Tourism Studies" to his students.

As in peacetime, Sandor is constantly on the move, in connection with active Carpathians who help our military. Well, lectures to students are sacred, they cannot be missed," reads the report.

On the first day of the war Fedir Fedorovich came to the military registration and service in the territorial defense battalion. Now he is in Eastern Ukraine.

"I serve with Sandor in the same unit. So I have the exact insight: in his notebook during these two months he has already written down many interesting ideas for Zakarpattia, which we will certainly implement after the war," summed up Shchadey.

Read more: 102 educational institutions completely destroyed in Ukraine