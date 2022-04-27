102 educational institutions completely destroyed in Ukraine

Statistics on the destruction of kindergartens, schools and universities are growing daily. As of today, 102 educational institutions have been completely destroyed, 1412 institutions have been damaged.

As Censor.NET reports, the Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet said about it on telegram.

The minister noted that the enemy continues to fire on educational institutions: "Yesterday it was one of the schools in Lysychansk. At that moment, 23 people were hiding in its basement, including frightened children. The walls stood and saved the lives of our citizens."

Scarlett added that thanks to courageous and dedicated teachers, educators, the educational process continues where the security situation allows.

"Unfortunately, the statistics of the destruction of kindergartens, schools and universities is growing every day. As of today, 102 educational institutions have been completely destroyed, 1,412 institutions have been damaged," the statement said.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, heads of educational institutions are obliged to teach in Russian and according to Russian educational programs. However, most Ukrainian teachers and leaders are loyal to our state, they resign and refuse to cooperate with the occupiers. I am proud of every such educator. ! You are our heroes! Heroes of the educational front! " - the official emphasized.

He also reported on the difficult situation in Crimea, where the occupying power does not stop at eradicating everything Ukrainian in educational institutions. In particular, Crimean Tatars are being persecuted - they are deprived of the right to study in their native language. The Minister strongly condemns such actions.

"Crimes committed by Russia in the field of education in Ukraine will be properly assessed in both national and international courts. The aggressor country will receive a fair punishment for all criminal acts! Thank you to the indomitable educators for resilience! We believe in the Armed Forces! let's rebuild! " Shkarlet emphasized.