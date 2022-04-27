"Officially, that's one thing, but I'll tell you: 25,900 dead. It's f#cking 2 months..."- occupier in intercepted conversation told about losses of Russian Federation. AUDIO

The military leadership of the Russian Federation at times underestimates the losses of the occupiers in the war in Ukraine, killing not only privates but also the "top" of the military.

As informs Censor.NET, new interceptions of SSU testify to it.

In particular, this conversation between two Russians, one of whom is at war.

"…Officially, that's one thing, but I'll tell you: 25,900 dead. It's f#cking 2 months..." - he tells his friend. He emphasizes that not only ordinary soldiers are dying, but also high-ranking officials.

"The commander of the brigade was wounded. The intestines were collected back into his stomach, sent by helicopter… They took him to Russia, and his heart could not stand it anymore…" - adds the invader.

The SSU emphasizes that there are many such cases of death of the command staff, and not only ordinary ones.

"So much so that the occupiers themselves understand that the propaganda tales they are told on TV have nothing to do with reality. Ukraine is beating and will continue to beat the invaders!" the Security Service of Ukraine said.

