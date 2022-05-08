Soldiers of 91st separate regiment of operational support Andrii and Oleksandr Kozyrka, who died in battle with Russian occupiers, were buried in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Two brothers, soldiers of the 91st separate Okhtyrka operational support regiment Andrii and Oleksandr Kozyrka, died in battle with the Russian occupiers.

"Kozyrka Oleksandr and Kozyrka Andrii are two brothers, two warriors, two sons, two fathers! Now the boys are resting at home ... They were brave warriors, they gave their most valuable protection of their native land - their lives ... They did not hide, were not afraid and fought bravely to the last breath ... We will never forgive! We will take revenge on you, our brothers and sisters! " - it is spoken in the message of military unit.

