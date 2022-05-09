Russian armored car "Tiger" destroyed. PHOTO

The Mykolaiv paratroopers destroyed the Russian armored car "Tiger" together with crew.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

This is how the soldiers of the 79th Separate Assault Brigade of the DShV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "congratulated" the Russian occupiers on the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II. Always the First! Glory to Ukraine! ", - it is said in the message.

It is not reported in which direction the enemy armoured vehicle was destroyed.







Read more: During day, enemy inflicted 1 artillery strike on Kharkiv, and there were casualties due to shelling in region. Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually conducting counter-offensive actions, - Synehubiv