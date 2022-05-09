President of European Council Michel arrived in Odesa: You are not alone. EU supports you!. PHOTOS

The President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Odesa.

He reported about it on Twitter, according to Censor.NET.

I came to celebrate Europe Day in Odesa, a city where Pushkin said "Europe can be felt." And where today the Ukrainian people are defending their monuments from bullets and missiles and their freedom from Russian aggression. You are not alone. The EU supports you !", wrote Michel.





