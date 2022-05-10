Nine soldiers from Poltava region took their last journey today. PHOTOS

Today, May 10, nine soldiers killed in the war were buried with military honors in the communities of Poltava region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook on the official page of the Poltava Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

Funeral service was held near the Holy Dormition Cathedral in Poltava. Hundreds of citizens, relatives and friends of Ukrainian defenders gathered in the square in front of the cathedral.

Soldier Deriy Oleksandr Viktorovych, senior soldier Gorenko Yevheniy Serhiyovych, soldier Shinkarenko Oleksandr Oleksandrovych, soldier Luhovy Mykita Serhiyovych, senior soldier Tsukanov Yevhen Vasyliovych, soldier Korotchenko Serhiy Valentynovych, soldier Ryabych Dmytro Hakotovych z Poltava region. They died on May 6 in a battle with Russian invaders near the village of Gulyaypole, Zaporozhye region.

Senior soldier Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Bal, a serviceman of the same unit, died on March 16 near the city of Zaporizhia as a result of shelling from Grady.

"There is no greater love than when someone gives his life for his neighbors," Archbishop Athanasius of Kharkiv and Poltava reminded the audience, "and their neighbors are us, all present here. And this is their great feat."

The fallen soldiers were buried in the communities of the region with military honors.

"Let the heroes of Poltava region rest in peace," the message reads.







