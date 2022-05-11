Defeat of Russian tanks at crossing near Belogorivka across Siversky Donets. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Soldiers of the 17th Separate Tank Brigade destroyed the crossing over the Seversky Donets, which the Russian occupiers were trying to build.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the destroyed crossing appeared online.
Facebook user Stepan Klimov wrote: "I rarely pamper you like that, but look at the artillerymen of the 17th separate tank of the Kryvyi Rih named after Konstantin Pestushko Brigade, the Russian pontoon crossing # banuli. There is no crossing."
