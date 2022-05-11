ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
67 314 113

Defeat of Russian tanks at crossing near Belogorivka across Siversky Donets. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 17th Separate Tank Brigade destroyed the crossing over the Seversky Donets, which the Russian occupiers were trying to build.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the destroyed crossing appeared online.

Facebook user Stepan Klimov wrote: "I rarely pamper you like that, but look at the artillerymen of the 17th separate tank of the Kryvyi Rih named after Konstantin Pestushko Brigade, the Russian pontoon crossing # banuli. There is no crossing."

Read more: Ukraine regained control over 1,200 km of border - State Border Service

Defeat of Russian tanks at crossing near Belogorivka across Siversky Donets 01
Defeat of Russian tanks at crossing near Belogorivka across Siversky Donets 02
Defeat of Russian tanks at crossing near Belogorivka across Siversky Donets 03
Defeat of Russian tanks at crossing near Belogorivka across Siversky Donets 04
Defeat of Russian tanks at crossing near Belogorivka across Siversky Donets 05

Author: 

Siversky Donets (17) 17 separate tank brigade (6)
