Binance cryptocurrency exchange blocked Russian money transfers. ФОТО

One of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange services, Binance, has blocked transfers and withdrawals of money to foreign banks to Russians, regardless of their residence.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhailo Fedorov reports about it on telegram, reports Censor.NET.

"Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrencies, has closed Russians' transfers and withdrawals to foreign banks, regardless of their country of residence," Fedorov wrote. In addition, the head of the Ministry of Finance published screenshots of correspondence of Russians who have accounts verified as residents of the UAE and Binance support services. Russians were told that the restrictions apply even to those users who were born in Russia.

