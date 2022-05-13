In Bucha, the Rashists placed grenade in piano of 10-year-old girl. PHOTOS

Russian occupants hid an underbarrel grenade in the piano of a 10-year-old resident of Bucha. Thanks to her mother's vigilance, no one was hurt.

This was stated by the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Geraschenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Tetyana Monko, a resident of Bucha, upon returning home found, in addition to the destruction, a death trap that miraculously did not go off.

The Rashist bastards, as usual, demonstrated a great deal of cynicism - they had placed a VOG-25P grenade under the hammers of a piano belonging to her ten-year-old daughter.

Thanks to the woman's vigilance no one was hurt, and the bomb squad, which she called, removed and disarmed the grenade," the report says.

Watch more: "Bucha executioners": who of Russians tortured and looted in Kyiv region. VIDEO



