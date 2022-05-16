Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Prince Ostrozhsky Brigade published footage of the destruction of the Russian occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.

"Russian equipment looks better when it is completely destroyed, and the occupier's weapons shoot more accurately against themselves in the property of the Ukrainian military," the report noted.

