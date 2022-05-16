ENG
News
Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Prince Ostrozhsky Brigade published footage of the destruction of the Russian occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.

"Russian equipment looks better when it is completely destroyed, and the occupier's weapons shoot more accurately against themselves in the property of the Ukrainian military," the report noted.

Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants 01
Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants 02
Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants 03
Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants 04
Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants 05
Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants 06
Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroyed equipment of Russian occupants 07

arms (875) 30th separate mechanized brigade (66)
