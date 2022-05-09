Soldiers of 30th SMBr destroy Russian invaders. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky showed the occupants how Ukrainian artillery works.
According to Censor.NЕТ, footage was published in Facebook of OC"North"
"Ukrainian defenders from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky approach the destruction of the Russian occupant with humor:
"The Russians are in Ukraine for exercises, so we checked its physical preparation. The theme of the exercise for the "second army of the world" is: "Basic physical exercise 'shuttle run with filled pants.'"
