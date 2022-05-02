ENG
Soldiers of 30th SMBr liquidated occupants' ammunition. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used mortar fire to destroy the enemy's ammunition depot.

According to Censor.NЕТ this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Brigade.

The report noted: "The military of the 30th SMBr eliminated the composition of the Russian soldiers' ammunition. This is the skillful work of mortar men, who incidentally have only recently joined the ranks of the brigade. Now the 'uninvited guests' will have less ammunition to fire at the Ukrainian military."

