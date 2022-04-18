ENG
Soldiers of 30th IMBr destroy enemy equipment in East of country. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky destroyed enemy equipment in the East of the country.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OC "North". 

"Another literally incendiary video about the destruction of enemy equipment in Eastern Ukraine," the report noted.

