Russians claim shelling of Belgorod region by Ukraine. PHOTO

The mayor of Belgorod Gladkov reports the shelling of the village of Solokha from the territory of Ukraine.

He wrote about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The village of Solokhy in the Belgorod district was shelled by Ukraine. Now the head of the settlement is on the spot, and the head of the district Volodymyr Pertsev went to him. There is information about one victim. There is destruction. The operational services are working," Gladkov wrote.

The telegram channel "Zhest Belgorod" publishes a photo of "what flew to the village."

Read more: Explosions were heard over Belgorod again

Russians claim shelling of Belgorod region by Ukraine 01
Russians claim shelling of Belgorod region by Ukraine 02

