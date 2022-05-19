Russia has announced "enemy attack" on distillery in Kursk region. PHOTOS

The governor of the Kursk region of Russia Roman Starovoit declared an "attack of the enemy" on a distillery in the settlement of Tiotkino.

As Censor.NET reports, Starovoit wrote about this on Telegram.

"Another enemy attack on Tiotkino, which took place at dawn, unfortunately, ended in tragedy.

At least one civilian casualty is currently known.

According to preliminary data, this is a truck driver who brought raw materials to the distillery.

The enemy struck several blows at this object. There are also wounded. They are given first aid.

Currently, fires are being eliminated in the village. Several houses were damaged.

They also report unexploded ordnance," he wrote.

