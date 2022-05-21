ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11028 visitors online
News Photo War
18 187 70

In Kursk region, shelling by Ukraine was announced. PHOTO

The governor of the Russian Kursk region Roman Starovoit again declared shelling by Ukraine.

He reported about it on TelegramCensor.NET informs.

"In Tiotkino, in nearby settlements, shelling by Ukraine again," he wrote.

Starovoit later added that they allegedly fired mortars and artillery. The main blow fell on the village of Popovo-Lezhachi, where a pig farm was damaged and glass in a residential building was broken.

He published photos from the village, which allegedly show the destruction.

Starovoit added that no one was injured in the shelling.

Read more: Every third high-rise building in Kharkiv was destroyed or damaged due to shelling of Russian Federation, - Terekhov

In Kursk region, shelling by Ukraine was announced 01
In Kursk region, shelling by Ukraine was announced 02
In Kursk region, shelling by Ukraine was announced 03

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Russia (11705)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 