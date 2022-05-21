In Kursk region, shelling by Ukraine was announced. PHOTO
The governor of the Russian Kursk region Roman Starovoit again declared shelling by Ukraine.
He reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"In Tiotkino, in nearby settlements, shelling by Ukraine again," he wrote.
Starovoit later added that they allegedly fired mortars and artillery. The main blow fell on the village of Popovo-Lezhachi, where a pig farm was damaged and glass in a residential building was broken.
He published photos from the village, which allegedly show the destruction.
Starovoit added that no one was injured in the shelling.
