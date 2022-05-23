ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12527 visitors online
News Photo War
1 855 0

Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops fired on Avdiivka in the Donetsk region during the night, injuring three civilians.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"All night under enemy fire - Avdiivka. In the evening the Russians fired on the city with artillery. At least 20 houses and kindergartens were damaged. In the morning, Russian aircraft struck the old part of the city. The consequences of the attack are being established.

In general, at least three civilians have been injured in the city so far," he said.

According to Kyrylenko, the occupiers are destroying settlements along the entire front line from Vugledar to Lyman, beating cities located in the relative rear, such as Bakhmut and Soledar.

"I urge everyone: evacuate! Do not become a target for the Russian army!" - the head of RMA summed up.

Read more: On May 22 Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 01
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 02
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 03
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 04
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 05
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 06
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 07
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 08
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 09
Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded 10

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Donetska region (3658) Avdiyivka (1116) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 