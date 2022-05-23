Occupiers fired on Avdiivka all night, in morning racists launched airstrike, and three civilians were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops fired on Avdiivka in the Donetsk region during the night, injuring three civilians.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"All night under enemy fire - Avdiivka. In the evening the Russians fired on the city with artillery. At least 20 houses and kindergartens were damaged. In the morning, Russian aircraft struck the old part of the city. The consequences of the attack are being established.

In general, at least three civilians have been injured in the city so far," he said.

According to Kyrylenko, the occupiers are destroying settlements along the entire front line from Vugledar to Lyman, beating cities located in the relative rear, such as Bakhmut and Soledar.

"I urge everyone: evacuate! Do not become a target for the Russian army!" - the head of RMA summed up.

Read more: On May 22 Russians killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko



















