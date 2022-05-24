ENG
Troops of Russian Federation fired at "Nitrogen" in morning, four people were lost, - Haidai. PHOTO

The density and number of shellings by Russian troops in the Luhansk region is growing daily.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy directed all its forces to capture Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. But in three months it barely advanced. That is why it continues to shell cities. Especially crowded places. This morning, the Russians reopened fire on the territory of the "Nitrogen" union, where, as everyone knows, several bomb shelters have been set up. As a result, four people died. Another resident was seriously injured in the central part of the city. He was quickly taken to the humanitarian headquarters and began to be treated, but the injury turned out to be incompatible with life," said Serhii Haidai.

