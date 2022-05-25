In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling damaged kindergarten, church and houses - RMA. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers fired on Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region several times a day.

This was stated by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy fired at the Kryvyi Rih district several times a day. It hit the Zelenodolsk community with artillery. They hit Velyka Kostromka and Maryansky.





Kindergarten, church, houses were damaged," the statement reads.

