In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling damaged kindergarten, church and houses - RMA. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers fired on Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region several times a day.
This was stated by the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The enemy fired at the Kryvyi Rih district several times a day. It hit the Zelenodolsk community with artillery. They hit Velyka Kostromka and Maryansky.
Kindergarten, church, houses were damaged," the statement reads.
