Soldiers of 79th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants' equipment. PHOTOS

The paratroopers destroyed several of the occupants' armored fighting vehicles, and the crew burned together with equipment.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by AFU General Staff.

"Every occupant who comes to our land will get his bullet, every piece of enemy equipment will be turned into burnt scrap metal," said the officer of the artillery unit.

Soldiers of 79th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants equipment 01
Soldiers of 79th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants equipment 02
Soldiers of 79th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants equipment 03
Soldiers of 79th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants equipment 04
Soldiers of 79th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants equipment 05

