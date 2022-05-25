Soldiers of 79th SAABr destroyed Russian occupants' equipment. PHOTOS
The paratroopers destroyed several of the occupants' armored fighting vehicles, and the crew burned together with equipment.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by AFU General Staff.
"Every occupant who comes to our land will get his bullet, every piece of enemy equipment will be turned into burnt scrap metal," said the officer of the artillery unit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password