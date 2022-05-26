ENG
News
Per the day, Russians fired on 13 settlements in Donetsk region from "Iskander", "Grad" and "Tornado", - National Police. PHOTOS

27 civilian buildings were destroyed - houses, a school, a health resort, and railway infrastructure. Police worked at the sites of the shelling, all crimes of the Russian Federation are documented.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, informs Censor.NET.

"The enemy struck at the settlements of Avdiivka, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Slovyansk, Mariinka, Mykolayivka, Sviatohirsk, Lyman, Pivdenne, Velyka Novosilka, Raigorodok, Sidorovo, Vremivka. Russian troops fired from Iskander missile systems, Grad and Tornado multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery, and tanks," the statement said.

According to the National Police, there are dead and wounded civilians.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

