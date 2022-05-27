Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin. PHOTOS
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia Bujar Osmani visited Irpin and said that all those responsible for striking the civilian population should be brought to justice.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"The devastation witnessed tdy in Irpin is beyond words. Targeting civilians is a war crime and totally unacceptable. The perpetrators must be held accountable, " Osmani said on Twitter Friday.
He assured that North Macedonia strongly supports the just struggle of the Ukrainian people.
"Honored to be in Kyiv tdy. Ukraine is at the forefront of protecting our shared values of freedom and democracy," Osmani noted.
