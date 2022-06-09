Occupiers destroyed one of symbols of Severodonetsk - Ice Palace, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Russian occupants destroyed one of the symbols of Severodonetsk - the Ice Palace burned down.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NEТ.

"5,000 residents of Severodonetsk (that's how many seats the hall had) will no longer attend a concert on the city's best stage...Rashists threw shells at the Ice Palace.





Ice, figure skating, hockey, volleyball, sports school, concerts, graduations - almost 50 years of the history of sports and cultural development of our Severodonetsk," Haidai wrote in Facebook.

