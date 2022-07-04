Destroyed houses and burnt cars. Racists are shelling towns and villages of Orihiv district, - Zaporizhia RMA. PHOTOS

Over the course of two days, 21 reports from residents of Orihiv Oblast about the destruction of civil infrastructure facilities were recorded. There was no information about the dead and wounded.

"Residents of Orikhiv and nearby villages reported damage to private houses, high-rise buildings and other local objects. As a result of the artillery shelling in many houses, double-glazed windows and windows were blown out, doors were broken, and the slate coating on the roofs was damaged.

Residents of the villages of Preobrazhenka and Novodanilivka reported the same damage. The facades of the buildings suffered significant deformations - both from the outside and in the living quarters themselves. The area around the house was also destroyed along with the cars parked on it. The apartments of Orikhiv residents were also damaged. The shock wave shattered windows and gutted balconies. Some apartments were hit by live ammunition, which burned all their property, furniture, and equipment.

In addition, the residents of Orihiv reported the gas station was destroyed as a result of the shelling. On its territory, a parking lot, an office building, as well as a gasoline tank and a fuel column were damaged," the report says.













According to the fact of a war crime, the police handed over the collected materials to the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region for the opening of criminal proceedings under part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".