Enemy artillery shelled village of Zahradivka in Kherson region. PHOTO
The invaders shelled the Kherson region with artillery. The village of Zagradivka came under enemy fire.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Operational Group of the "Kahovka" troops announced this on Facebook.
"Kherson region came under enemy artillery fire. Today, with a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, the enemy fired on the village of Zagradovka, Kherson region," the message says.
It is noted that the details and the number of victims of the shelling are being clarified. According to preliminary data, it is known that as a result of shelling, one civilian was killed and one person was injured.
