Russians moved 17 wagons with ammunition from Crimea to Kherson Oblast, - General Staff

As part of the logistical support of the troops, 17 wagons with ammunition were moved from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the "Kalanchak" railway station (Myrne, Kherson region).

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 4 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and thirty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversky directions. On the last one, from the territory of the Kursk region, the aggressor used artillery and helicopters of the army aviation to defeat the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Vasylivske, Bilopillia, Bachivsk, and Vovkivka settlements of the Sumy region.

Read more: Occupiers shelled two communities in Kryvyi Rih district, no casualties - Military Administration

In the Kharkiv direction, the grouping of the enemy's troops, with the support of the army aviation, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of our troops and preventing them from going on the offensive. In the direction of the settlement of Prudyanka, Ukrainian soldiers resolutely suppressed the enemy's assault attempt.

In order to disrupt the control and communication system of the Defense Forces, the enemy actively uses radio-electronic warfare complexes.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units are trying to establish control over the settlements of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, and Dolyna through assault operations. Fighting continues.

The enemy is regrouping troops to resume the offensive. For this purpose, a battalion tactical group was moved from the district of the city of Izium in the direction of the settlement of Snizhkivka, and additional units of barrel artillery were deployed.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy groups are focused on the gradual displacement of units of the Defense Forces on the Siversk - Fedorivka - Bakhmut line.

In the Kramatorsk direction, after conducting artillery training, the enemy forced the Siverskyi Donets River, entrenched in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy intensified shelling of the positions of our troops from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. He inflicted massive rocket attacks in the areas of Pokrovske, Berestov, Spirne and in the area of ​​the Vhglehirska TPP.

With the support of artillery, the enemy conducts offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vasylivka, Berestove, Spirne, Klynove, and Mayorsk, without success.

See more: Russian occupants fired more than 230 mines and shells in Sumy region on July 3, 3 people were injured - RMA. PHOTOS

In the Avdiivka and Kurakhiv directions, the occupiers carried out assaults in the direction of Pobieda and Maryinka settlements. The enemy's attack aircraft launched missile strikes in the areas of the eastern outskirts of Avdiyivka and Maryinka.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy carries out a systematic fire attack with the aim of restraining the units of the Defense Forces and preventing their transfer to other directions.

In the South Bug and Tavriia directions, the aggressor's main efforts are focused on trying to regain lost positions in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Potemkyne, and Myrne, and preventing our troops from carrying out counteroffensive actions in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. The enemy is improving the engineering equipment of the positions in the Novovoskresensky district.

As part of the logistical support of the troops, 17 wagons with ammunition were moved from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the "Kalanchak" railway station (Myrne, Kherson region).

Three carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian aviation and rocket artillery units continue to fire damage to ammunition warehouses and accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, not without success.

Read more: "Melitopol airfield as Rashist military base no longer exists," Mayor Fedorov