Armed Forces hit Rashist barracks in occupied Yasynuvatya. PHOTOS
Ukrainian defenders in occupied Yasynuvata in the Donetsk region hit the barracks of the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Our guns in occupied Yasynuvata hit a barracks with orcs," the message reads.
