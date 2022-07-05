ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4532 visitors online
News Photo War
40 346 53

Armed Forces hit Rashist barracks in occupied Yasynuvatya. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders in occupied Yasynuvata in the Donetsk region hit the barracks of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Our guns in occupied Yasynuvata hit a barracks with orcs," the message reads.

Read more: Russia hit Shostkin community in Sumy region with two missiles, Mayor Noga said

Armed Forces hit Rashist barracks in occupied Yasynuvatya 01
Armed Forces hit Rashist barracks in occupied Yasynuvatya 02
Armed Forces hit Rashist barracks in occupied Yasynuvatya 03

Author: 

Donetska region (3648)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 