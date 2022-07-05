ENG
Rashists attacked Stepnohirsk, - Zaporizhia RMA. PHOTO

The armed forces of the Russian Federation once again shelled the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"Consequences of enemy shelling of the town of Stepnohirsk. Rockets hit private houses again. The settlement is shelled almost every day. Civilian infrastructure is destroyed every time," the report says.

