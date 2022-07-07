ENG
Flag of Ukraine was installed on Zmiinyi. PHOTOS

The State Flag of Ukraine has been installed on Zmiinyi Island.

Ukrainian soldier Arut Papoyan announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Our guys raised the flag on Zmiinyi. Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!" - the message says.

Flag of Ukraine was installed on Zmiinyi 01
Flag of Ukraine was installed on Zmiinyi 02
Flag of Ukraine was installed on Zmiinyi 03
Flag of Ukraine was installed on Zmiinyi 04

