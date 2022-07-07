Flag of Ukraine was installed on Zmiinyi. PHOTOS
The State Flag of Ukraine has been installed on Zmiinyi Island.
Ukrainian soldier Arut Papoyan announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"Our guys raised the flag on Zmiinyi. Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!" - the message says.
