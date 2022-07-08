Navy neutralized drifting anti-ship mine off Odessa coast. PHOTO

Another mine was successfully defused by a unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces.

As noted, another drifting anti-ship mine was discovered by defense forces in the Black Sea, off the coast of Odessa region. The dangerous discovery was promptly deactivated by a unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Naval Forces.

"This is not the first time when servicemen of the national fleet destroy such dangerous finds carried out on the coast of Odessa region. The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to protect our state from the maritime direction," the message reads.

