Russian troops shelled Serhiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region with cluster munitions. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, July 12, the Russians shelled the village of Serhiivka of the Apostolovo community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with cluster bombs.

This was stated in Теlegram Andriy Osa, the mayor of the Apostolovo territorial community, reports Censor.NЕТ.

During the day, the enemy fired cluster munitions into the territory of the village of Serhiivka. None of the people were injured. The State Emergency Service worked the area, but I remind you of the safety rules - in no case take unfamiliar metal objects or ammunition residues in your hands! In the rest of the community without emergencies in the AFU and Ukraine! Hold on! We will win!" - the message reads.

