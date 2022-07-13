ENG
As result of shelling of Bakhmut, 1 person died and 5 were injured. PHOTOS

Currently, the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region suffers the most from shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"In Bakhmut, 1 person was killed, 5 more were injured. In the morning, the Russians fired 2 rockets at New York, hitting a kindergarten next to it. In the Zvanivka community, the shelling does not stop, 5 houses in Verkhnyokamyanskyi and 2 in Zvanivka were damaged during the day. In Siversk, 1 building was completely destroyed, and another 1 was damaged. There were no casualties," said the head of the RMA.

Kramatorsk district is also under fire. Kramatorsk itself suffered a rocket attack this morning: the Russians aimed at an industrial zone. No victims.

"The Russians fired three rockets at Kostyantynivka - 1 person was injured. An industrial building and a private house were damaged, and windows were broken in several nearby residential buildings. In the Cherkasy community, Novomykolaivka was shelled, and the roof of the house was damaged. We are clarifying the information about the victims," Kyrylenko concluded.

