Number of people injured as result of rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 14 people. PHOTO
As a result of a rocket attack on July 13, 14 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia.
As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
"On July 13, the military of the aggressor countries attacked the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. Rockets hit one of the industrial enterprises. According to preliminary data, 14 people were injured," the report says.
Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password