Rashists shelled industrial facilities and infrastructure in Mykolaiv - Senkevych. PHOTOS

Rescue workers are sorting through rubble at the site of Russian troops' strikes in Mykolaiv.

This was stated by the Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Tonight, the Russian occupiers fired at industrial and infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv. As a result of rocket strikes, buildings were destroyed and fires started.

As of 9:00 a.m., the rescuers of the State Emergency Service eliminated all centers of occupation. At one of the objects, the demolition of rubble is underway. Information about the victims and victims is being clarified," the message reads.

