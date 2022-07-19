ENG
Consequences of shelling of Nikopol by Russian invaders. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Nikopol by the Russian occupiers, houses were destroyed, and rockets of the Rashists hit the port and businesses.

The head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Nikopol after the night shelling. Consequences of the "work" of the Russian occupation troops," he noted.

According to Lukashuk, the alarm continues in the Nikopol district since yesterday. About 19 hours, he added, this had never happened before.

