In day, rashysts killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 21, the Russian occupying forces killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On July 21, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region: 3 in Siversk, 1 in Pavlivka, and 1 in Maryinka. Another 10 people were injured. The Russians will be held accountable for everything they did on our land!", the message reads.

It is added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.