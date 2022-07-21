In Bakhmut, Russians hit central market. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Racist troops shelled the central market in Bakhmut in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, from the very morning, the Central Market of the city came under fire, as a result of which several commercial containers on a total area of 100 square meters caught fire," the report says.

Information about the dead and injured are currently being clarified.

