In Bakhmut, Russians hit central market. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Racist troops shelled the central market in Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, from the very morning, the Central Market of the city came under fire, as a result of which several commercial containers on a total area of 100 square meters caught fire," the report says.
Information about the dead and injured are currently being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password